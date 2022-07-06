Uvalde City Council votes to extend disaster declaration in special session two weeks after deadly shooting

This was the first meeting since Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde CISD police chief, was sworn in as a newly elected member of the council. He was not in attendance.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde City Council met Tuesday for a special session two weeks after the deadly school shooting on May 24.

In the meeting, the council voted to extend the disaster declaration that was proclaimed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 27 after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 21 people dead.

The declaration makes it possible to get resources more quickly because some regulations aren't enforced.

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde CISD police chief who has been under scrutiny in the aftermath of the attack, was sworn into office as a council member last week and was expected to participate in his first council meeting as an elected official.