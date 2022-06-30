Uvalde school district police chief fails to show up to second city council meeting

If Councilmember and Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not in attendance, this would be his second missed meeting.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council members held a special meeting on Thursday at 12 p.m. regarding the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24.

The shooter murdered 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15-style rifle he'd purchased just days after he turned 18.

On the agenda, which you can find here, council members met with an attorney to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was sworn into to city council days after the shooting, was not in attendance at Thursday's meeting.

Since Arredondo was not in attendance, this is his second missed meeting. If he misses three meetings in a row, the council could declare his seat vacant.

The meeting started at noon on Thursday and the mayor and city council members quickly went into private session to speak to an attorney about the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Around 2 p.m., Mayor Don McLaughlin and the other council members answered questions from the community, including many parents frustrated by the pace of the investigation.

"We are not getting any answers, we are not getting any justice," one parent said.

"It's been over a month. You have no idea how frustrating this is and we are just hear listening to empty words," another community member said. "It's just words."

Other parents demanded answers about the plans for the school year.

"What is going to happen when it's time to go back to school? My niece is deadly scared to go back to school, I am a teacher and I am scared to go back to school," another parent said.