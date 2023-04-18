Uvalde families back in Austin with hopes of testifying on gun safety bills

Raising the age to buy semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21 is among the top bills Javier Cazares is backing.

Example video title will go here for this video

With emotional testimony about their own experiences, parents of children who were killed in the Uvalde school shooting urged a Texas House committee late Tuesday to pass on to the full chamber a bill that would raise the minimum age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles.

Javier Cazares is keeping strong in honor of his daughter Jackie.

“We’re here to protect our children, that’s the most important thing,” Cazares said.

An 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, killing 19 children and two teachers. Nearly 400 law enforcement officers responded to the school and took 77 minutes to neutralize the assailant.

Cazares has traveled to Washington D.C. and been to Austin several times to push for legislation focused on revamping Texas’ gun laws, in particular when it comes to semiautomatic rifles.

House Bill 2744, sponsored by Rep. Tracy King of Uvalde, would raise the age to 21 to buy semiautomatic guns like the AR-15. Similar legislation has been filed by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican lawmakers have prioritized mental health resources and approval of funding for school safety improvements. Abbott has stated raising the age to 21 for certain gun purchases would be unconstitutional.

The Uvalde gunman used an AR-15-style rifle, which he purchased within days of turning 18 — after unsuccessfully trying to persuade relatives to illegally buy him a gun.

The bill includes exceptions if the recipient of the firearm is a peace officer or a current or honorably discharged member of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Cazares acknowledges the Second Amendment argument, but he also believes laws must be in place that have the potential for reducing the frequency of mass casualty incidents involving guns.

“If this was in place last year, May 24 wouldn’t have happened. My daughter would still be alive today,” Cazares said. “We’re not here to take any guns away from anybody. That’d be violating not just my Second Amendment rights but their Second Amendment rights.”

Other legislation to be heard during the hearing call for the expansion of background checks and requiring Texas DPS to provide schools the resources for educating parents about safe firearm storage.

“Fulfilling that promise that I made my daughter is the main deal, a promise we were going to make change and that’s a promise I can’t break,” Cazares said.

Families waited more than 12 hours after the House Select Committee on Community Safety first convened about 9 a.m. to testify about their final memories with some of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary and how their lives have changed since.

Velma Lisa Duran’s sister, teacher Irma Garcia, was killed while attempting to shield her fourth grade students from the gunman.

“It is the least you can do to acknowledge the No. 1 cause of death for the most vulnerable, our children,” Duran said.

This is the first Texas legislative session since the state’s worst school shooting in history. For more than 13 years, lawmakers have loosened gun regulations and made accessing firearms easier, despite eight mass shootings in the same period.

Several family members of victims noted that the police officers who responded to the Robb Elementary shooting later said they were afraid of confronting the gunman's AR-15-style rifle, the key finding of a Texas Tribune investigation published in March.

The committee was still hearing testimony shortly before midnight. Dozens of witnesses testified. Each speaker was given two minutes. Roughly 50 people who had registered to speak still hadn’t been called to speak just after midnight.