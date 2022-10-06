Free mental health clinic opens in Uvalde for residents following deadly school shooting

Free counseling is available for Uvalde residents of all ages Monday through Saturday, in person and virtually. Services are offered in English and Spanish.

UVALDE, Texas — A free mental health clinic has opened in the Uvalde community for residents still struggling to cope with the devastating massacre that happened more than two weeks ago.

Licensed professional counselors are coming in from all over to provide their services for free to residents.

One counselor told KHOU 11 there's a need in the community that even she can't comprehend, after seeing four students who were inside the classrooms where the gunman killed 21 people.

The free counseling clinic is stationed at the El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde.

For most, it's a place to heal but for Gregorio Lozano, it's a place to help.

The therapist drove in from San Antonio Friday for his first day of volunteering.

"I'm just ready for it," he said. "I'm very spiritually rooted and grounded, and I truly feel I'm up for it."

Lozano had answered the call for help from an old grad school classmate who's an ambassador with Give An Hour. The nonprofit has worked with survivors of mass shootings in Las Vegas and Thousand Oaks.

They're now spearheading the Uvalde clinic and vetting licensed providers.

"Really just creating that space where people can come in when they need to and when they need it and know that now it'll be a familiar face there, somebody who's really trying to understand what the community needs and wants," said Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO of Give an Hour.

The free mental health clinic is equipped with everything from snacks, art supplies, blankets and a beanbag.

"There's no words you can actually say," Lozano said "You just have to make yourself available to the people that need it."

