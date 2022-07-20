Spanish-language journalists translate entire Uvalde school shooting report

According to recent Census Bureau data, half of Uvalde County residents five years old or older speak a language other than English at home.

UVALDE, Texas — On Sunday, the Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting released a 77-page report detailing what happened at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Now, language will no longer be a barrier for those who only speak Spanish wishing to read the full report.

Austin American-Statesman and KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski reports that the Statesman gathered Spanish-speaking journalists to translate the full report.

In a letter to readers – available to read in both English and Spanish – Statesman Executive Editor Manny García stated that he and his staff view the translation as a public service for the Uvalde families and the greater community, "where most residents are Latino and many are more comfortable reading in Spanish." García wrote that according to recent Census Bureau data, half of Uvalde County residents five years old or older speak a language other than English at home.

García said a group of Spanish-language reporters and editors took special care to ensure the report's translation was "culturally competent and sensitive to word usage by Mexican and Central American communities."

Plohetski reported that the Statesman is also printing 10,000 copies of the report in Spanish to distribute in Uvalde, free of charge.

The full Spanish translation of the report can be read here or below:

