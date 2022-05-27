WATCH: Abbott breaks down state resources for Uvalde victims, families

It will be the governor's first time making public remarks in the community after being interrupted by Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott plans to provide an update Friday afternoon on state efforts to assist Uvalde residents in the wake of this week's mass shooting at Robb Elementary, which killed 19 students and two teachers.

He is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m., and will be making his first public statement in the small south Texas community since he was interrupted by former Congressman and gubernatorial opponent Beto O'Rourke Wednesday morning. He is skipping a previously planned stop at a Houston NRA convention, but appeared via a pre-recorded video message Friday, saying no law could have prevented the Uvalde shooting.

Abbott's Friday update will come just a few hours after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said the commander of the initial response to Tuesday's shooting made the "wrong decision" not to breach the classroom sooner when the gunman was inside.

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” McCraw said. “It was a wrong decision. There’s no excuse for that. But again, I wasn’t there, but I’m just telling you from what we know. We believe there should have been an entry as soon as you can. When there’s an active shooter, the rules change.”

Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside the classrooms for more than 45 minutes before Border Patrol agents used a master key to open a door and confront the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, McCraw said.