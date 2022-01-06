More than a week after Uvalde shooting rampage, five remain hospitalized

"I'm doing good and being well taken care of," one of the teachers shot in the incident posted on Facebook Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — As Uvalde begins the process of laying the 21 victims of last week's attack on Robb Elementary to rest, five others shot by the 18-year-old gunman are still battling their injuries in San Antonio hospitals.

One of them, a 10-year-old girl being treated by University Health personnel, remains in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

University Health is also treating a 66-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl; both are in good condition. The other two patients are adults of unknown age at Brooke Army Medical Center, and they're also expected to be OK.

Arnulfo Reyes, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary who was hurt in the attack, posted an update on Facebook about his recovery, saying he has a long journey ahead and that "my thoughts and prayers are with the families who continues to grieve their loved ones."

Hey guys! It's me, Arnie. I just wanted to give y'all an update. I'm doing good and being well taken care of. I... Posted by Arnulfo Reyes on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.