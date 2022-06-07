What's most concerning about new Uvalde shooting report is what's not in it, lawmaker says

State Senator, Roland Gutierrez is calling out discrepancies in the ALERRT report, which investigated the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — State leaders are sounding off on the findings of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) report, released Wednesday.

It's the first part of the after-action report regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, who presides over Uvalde, is calling out discrepancies in the report. He says what's most astounding is what's not in it.

Most of the information in the ALERRT report was already presented to the Texas Senate, according to Gutierrez.

Inconsistencies Gutierrez found in the report, he added, lead him to believe a lot more questions need to be answered.

"Uvalde on May 24 was the keystone example of the systemic failure of what not to do in a mass shooting," said Gutierrez.

One piece of conflicting information, he says, was the number of troopers said to be inside the school.

"It's inconsistent with what McCraw had testified in the Senate committee hearing. It mentioned only one DPS trooper in the building," Gutierrez explained. "McCraw testified through my cross-examination that there was 12."

Gutierrez says the new report is fueling frustrations among lawmakers and the Uvalde community.

"They need to tell us what went wrong and why eight different law enforcement agencies refused to go in that room," he said. "It is time to pull this Band-Aid off and let people understand what truly happened."

Last week, the state's Legislative Budget Board (LBB) spent $50 million on ballistic shields for school police. Gutierrez said officers had plenty of those shields on May 24. What they really needed instead, he said, was a better form of communications.

"How is it that in 2022 not one radio system worked inside that school? Nobody's radio worked. It just is astounding to me," said Gutierrez. "We are finding out that the governor's office for the last seven years was notified about the faulty communications systems in the region and was asked to give them grant money. He refused to fix that problem."

Gutierrez says Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin has received letters from DPS and the District Attorney's Office saying he can't reveal certain information to the public, and that he can't ask questions of his own police.

Late last month, Gutierrez filed a lawsuit against DPS for documents related to the school shooting. It alleges DPS violated public records law by ignoring lawmakers' requests for certain reports.

Gutierrez anticipates a hearing in two weeks.