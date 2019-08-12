CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) ramp reversal project, these closures are scheduled next week. All work is weather permitting.

SH 358 (SPID) Eastbound and Westbound Frontage Road Closures

Sunday, Dec. 8, through Friday, Dec. 13, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily: One eastbound frontage road lane will be closed in various locations between Kostoryz Road and Airline Road. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

Sunday, Dec. 8, through Friday, Dec. 13, daily and nightly: One westbound SH 358 frontage road lane will be closed just west of the Carroll Lane intersection for work on overhead sign structure supports. The entrance ramp from Carroll Lane will remain open. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 (SPID) Turnaround Closures

Until further notice: The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound and westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnarounds at Kostoryz Road and Carroll Lane will be closed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at these intersections, which will remain open.

Motorists are encouraged to follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_CRP, and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (keyword search “SH 358 Reconstruction”) for project information and to subscribe to email updates.

For more information, contact Rickey.Dailey@TxDOT.gov or (361) 808-2544.

