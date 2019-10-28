CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An annual fundraiser for Saint Theresa's Catholic Church was held Sunday, October 27.

The fundraiser included a fall-themed festival with raffle prizes, games, plenty of food, a costume contest, and a parade.

This year's theme was the Roaring 20's, and it is a tradition for St. Theresa's church to hold the event every last Sunday of October.

St. Theresa's church holds many events throughout the year. For more information visit their website at https://www.sainttheresacc.org/home.html

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: