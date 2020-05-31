SAN ANTONIO — Spurs player Lonnie Walker is pitching in to help the people clean up the downtown area Sunday morning.

A major protest took place Saturday evening in various parts of downtown over the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody. After the protest ended, some people became violent, attacking and vandalizing police cars and breaking downtown storefront windows.

The events of last night left a big mess downtown and Lonnie Walker was seen handing out water bottles to the volunteers.

The City of San Antonio crews have been cleaning up the downtown area since early this morning and have removed all trash and debris from city streets, sidewalks and public areas. Crews are now focused on removing graffiti from several public facilities, including La Villita, Hemisfair Park and public art along Market Street.



The large-scale, coordinated cleanup effort comes on the heels of a night that saw more than 5,000 largely peaceful protestors downtown, followed by a small number of individuals who caused damage to downtown businesses and city facilities.

The death of George Floyd sparked national outrage after a viral video showed Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's back and Floyd struggling to breath. Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder.

A total of six individuals were arrested with various charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful carrying of a weapon, inciting a riot and curfew violations.

“I want to acknowledge and thank all of the volunteers who have come downtown this morning to help,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Church groups, service organizations and individuals have pitched in. City crews are also out in force, and I want to urge anyone who comes downtown to be careful, as there are several storefronts with broken glass.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg signed a local disaster declaration Saturday night and issued a temporary curfew effective between 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. as well as Sunday from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

