ST PAUL, Minn. — Some dramatic moments early Sunday as a St. Paul Fire and Rescue Team climbed to a man stuck on a 100-foot cliff and lowered him to safety.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. after crews were dispatched to Wabasha and Shepard Road after a call reporting a man who was on a sheer ledge and couldn't get down. Technical Rescue personnel set up a lowering device and were able to conduct what Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso called a "safe rescue." No one was injured in the rescue.

A video of the operation was posted on the department's Twitter page.

(Note: while the tweet suggests the rescue took place Saturday morning, Mokosso says it was actually Sunday.)

The man was examined by paramedics and then led away by police. It is not clear whether he will face criminal charges.

At this point it is not known why the man was up on the cliff, but Mokosso says the area is popular with both urban explorers and the city's homeless population. He adds that the Technical Rescue Team performs 3 or 4 of these operations each year.

RELATED: Watch: Firefighters rescue dog and owner from icy pond

RELATED: St. Paul Fire Department saves Christmas for a kid whose drone got stuck in a tree