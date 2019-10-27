SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man was stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend early Sunday morning on the north side.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Road, near Broadway.

Police said it all started when the man and his girlfriend were fighting inside an apartment. The woman reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the neck.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the girlfriend fled the scene and has not been arrested.

