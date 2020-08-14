Starting college during a pandemic? Here's some advice from experts

Are you a first year college student or parent of one? Here's some advice from local professors and current students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many students this school year is a steppingstone in life. Some students are starting elementary, finishing high school and some starting their college career all in the middle of a pandemic. Local professors and current students share their advice for college freshman.

The brand-new school year brings new opportunities and challenges. This year will look a lot different for students starting their college career.

Wednesday, August 19 first year students attending Texas A&M University Corpus Christi will be starting a new chapter in their educational career.

Freshman look forward to the college experience, but there will be more uncertainties due to the pandemic. Current islander students experienced uncertainties at the end of last semester.

“Freshman are already really ancy about just going up and talking to the big professor up there. So, it’s going to be an even bigger problem given all the changes going online and things like that,” said TAMUCC masters student and writing tutor Zoe Ramos.

Professors at the island university advise freshman to use their voices if they're feeling uncomfortable or uncertain.

"Students have a lot more power than what you might realize. If you want your class moved or you need to move to an online format, it’s not being offered, you have a lot of power to speak to your faculty to speak to campus administration. To write to your provost, to write to your deans, to write to the administrators and request that. Demand that online format, demand the format where you feel the safest,“ said Dr. Robin Carstensen faculty in English at TAMUCC.

Professors also want first year islanders to know they're here to help and listen as everyone adjusts to the new norm.