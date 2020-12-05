CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced the statewide launch of a pilot program. The program will be allowing supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) recipients to purchase their groceries online for curbside pickup or delivery from Walmart and Amazon.

This program will start Wednesday, May 13.

“As we respond to this pandemic, the state of Texas is committed to helping SNAP recipients throughout the state access nutritious food for their families,” said Governor Greg Abbott.

Delivery and convenience fees will not be covered by SNAP benefits. Recipients only need their pin to complete transactions.