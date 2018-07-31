Dallas, TX — The State Fair announced the semi-finalists for the 14th Annual Big Texas Choice Awards. 31 of them made it through the first round of judging.

There will be three winning titles, "Best Taste -- Sweet." "Best Taste -- Savory" and "Most Creative." The Fair says there were 49 entries from 30 different vendors. The Fair hasn't released photographs of the semi-finalists, but they sure do sound good! Got an early favorite?

Here's the savory list:

Corn Dog Ale

Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs

Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana

Deep Fried Lobster Pops

Deep Fried Ranch

Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"

Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles

Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders

Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)

Southern Fried Chicken Nachos

Texas Fried Hill Country

Texas Twang-kie

And the sweet list:

Bacon Brittle

Cherish Erbert Champagne

Cotton Candy Taco

Deep Fried M&M's®

Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret

Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate

Fruity Dessert Nachos

Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria

Orange Julia's Beermosa

Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas

Sweet Bakin' Bacon

Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)

Texas Thai Delight

The Roll Tide

Visit BigTex.com for more information!

© 2018 WFAA