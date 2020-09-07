State officials closely monitoring the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend

Dr. John Zerwas with the state COVID-19 Task Force says the surge in Nueces County is a serious issue that is being looked at as the next hot spot in Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Additional resources could be headed our way soon. That's the word from one of Texas Governor Abbott's advisors on the state's COVID-19 Task Force.

Dr. John Zerwas with the state COVID-19 Task Force said the current surge in cases in the Coastal Bend is being monitored very closely at the state level. Dr. Zerwas said the surge in Nueces County is a serious issue that is being looked at as the next hot spot in Texas.



He compares what’s happening in the state's other major metropolitan areas as an example of how state agencies and even the National Guard have stepped up to help.

Dr. Zerwas said the constant monitoring of our growing number of not only positive cases, but the rate of deaths is only part of what concerns the governor.

“There's no doubt that our hospitals are being stretched and they're being stretched not just on the physical capacity, but on manpower capacity," Dr. John Zerwas said. "We are very focused on staying a step ahead of this and trying to make sure that if there's additional ICU capacity or general medical capacity needed. We're identifying it, we're standing it up and we're getting ahead of it."

Dr. Zerwas adds that more manpower would include more registered nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians.

3News asked Dr. Zerwas what the state is doing to correct the issue on testing slowing down due to the lack of test kits in Nueces County.

“This is a problem across the whole state and certainly to some extent across the nation," Dr. Zerwas said. "Anything that becomes in high demand they typically becomes a shortage of it. We're working very closely with that. The governor knows that is something we need. He's communicating to the White House and Vice President Pence. We are doing everything that we can in order to procure these things so that people can keep up with the testing needs out there.”

As far as the timing for these much-needed resources, Dr. Zerwas said the requests for assistance are being met as quickly as possible.

