Abbott announces waivers and regulations that have been effect by the winter weather

This includes the expediting the process to get fuel to Texas Communities and to pay workers in certain industries overtime.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott has announced some waivers and regulations that will be put into place due to the impact of the winter weather.

Abbott has decided to temporarily allow the Texas DSHS to cover overtime payments for meat inspectors in the state.

"These waivers will ensure meat inspectors are compensated for their time without burdening meat-processing and slaughterhouse establishments with extensive overtime costs throughout the next week," said Governor Abbott. "Meat inspectors are crucial to restoring our meat supply in our state, and I thank them for working around the clock for their fellow Texans."

He will also be waiving regulations for qualified plumber's apprentices. This will allow these apprentices to work without direct supervision by a licensed plumber.

"These waivers will help meet the plumbing needs of Texans who have experienced burst pipes and other related damage from the severe winter weather," Governor Abbott said. "By allowing certain registered and qualified Plumber's Apprentices to perform these repairs, we will be able to expedite the recovery process throughout our communities."

Lastly, Abbott has announced that the EPA will approve waivers to expedite fuel to Texas communities. This allows the use of additional or alternate types of fuel for Texas Low Emission Diesel.