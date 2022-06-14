Abortion rights caravan begins with Texas Supreme Court rally

AUSTIN, Texas — Liberate Abortion's state-crossing caravan looking to raise awareness about efforts to decrease abortion access will begin with a Tuesday-morning rally in front of the Texas Supreme Court.
The caravan will last from June 14 to June 17 as participants travel through Texas and Mississippi to hold events for clinics and advocates. The June 15 stop is in Houston, and the June 17 stop is in Jackson, Mississippi.
Participants were also supposed to stop in Shreveport and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 14 and June 16, respectively, but these dates were cancelled.
Over 150 groups supporting abortion and justice rights make up Liberate Abortion, including the Abortion Care Network, Black Feminist Future and the Center for Reproductive Rights. Specific participants in the caravan include Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director for Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, Progress Texas advocacy director Diana Gómez and Rev. Erika Forbes, Envision Justice's chief visionary officer.
According to its website, the Liberate Abortion Campaign is made up of over 150 reproductive justice and rights organizations and abortion providers. They have come together to fight for abortion that is "available, affordable, accessible and stigma-free for anyone who needs it."
"Liberate Abortion is about more than just protecting the legal right to an abortion. Roe v. Wade alone has never been enough to ensure people, especially Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and people working to make ends meet, can get the care they need when they need it," its website states.
