Coastal Bend organizations supporting victims, first responders of Eastland fire in Central Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two organizations in South Texas are helping victims and first responders of a massive fire that has burned more than 147 structures since last week.

The Agape Fellowship and Training Center of Ingleside posted to Facebook that they are accepting donations for the fire victims. The organization said after speaking with representatives in the affected area, they found out the most needed supplies right now are pillows, bedding and cleaning supplies.

If you would like to help, you can reach the organization at 361-557-0239 or 362-776-3201.

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend has been in Central Texas supporting firefighters and first responders this week.

They are providing meals, snacks, water, hot coffee and words of encouragement for the first responders and victims.

Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy, officials said. Dry and windy conditions have been fueling wildfires in different areas west of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex since Thursday.

The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire has burned 147 structures so far and led to the death of Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, who died while going door-to-door telling residents to evacuate, officials said.

“The extreme conditions present across the state last week, greatly impacted several communities and the Texans that live there,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “These communities endured significant loss and we grieve with you.”

Officials said the fire was 70% contained as of Tuesday evening.

