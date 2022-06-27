Ken Paxton joins letter asking US AG for investigation into threats against anti-abortion rights groups

In the letter, Paxton and other attorneys general accuse U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland of inaction.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with other state attorneys general, wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to investigate threats and violence against groups opposing abortion rights.

Ohio led the letter that a total of 19 states backed, including Texas, Alaska, Florida and Arkansas. The letter calls the attacks in question "terroristic threats and acts directed at pro-life organizations around the country" and it accuses Garland of inaction.

"Inaction is intolerable in our nation of laws, and it violates your oath of office," the letter reads. "Yet, in recent weeks, you have continued to allow illegal actions seemingly because they advance (in the minds of some) the pro-abortion cause."

The letter says investigation should start with Jane's Revenge, an extremist pro-abortion rights group known to target crisis pregnancy centers.

"It is the federal government’s job to protect the American people against violent acts, threats and persecution,” Paxton said in a press release. “This should not change if those citizens are conservative, pro-life or align with a political party this administration opposes.”

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube