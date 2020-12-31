The National Park posted to social media that they received up to 24 inches of snow overnight.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Heavy snow has impacted Big Bend National Park, according to their website.

The National Park posted that crews are working on clearing main roads, but backcountry roads are impassable. Basin Road is also closed until further notice and park facilities are under a two-hour delay.

Park officials said they received between 12-24 inches of snow last night and it's still snowing.

Please do not attempt to enter the park, officials said. If you become stuck on the roads, park staff are not able to assist you.

The park asks visitors to stay off the roads and stay safe.

