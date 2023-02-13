Michigan State University shooting | One confirmed dead, sources report

There appears to be one suspect at the East Lansing campus, who is on foot.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing police are responding to shots fired on the Michigan State University campus Monday evening.

One has been confirmed dead, Detroit News reports.

Police say the suspect is described as a short male with a mask, possibly Black.

This incident happened around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Police are on the scene, and MSU Police and Public Safety say the suspect is on foot.

Everyone is being asked to find shelter immediately, and to stay away from windows.

MSU has put out an alert that says: Run, Hide, Fight.

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," officials said.

Police also responded to another incident at the IM East Fitness Center, which they say has now been resolved.

Victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital near campus. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union and Berkey Hall have all been cleared.

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including sports, classes and other activities. Students and staff are not supposed to return to campus tomorrow.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released the following statement on Twitter:

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

Sen. Debbie Stabenow also said she's aware of the situation:

Following the active shooter situation at MSU. To everyone in the area, please follow the advice of law enforcement—shelter in place and stay safe. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) February 14, 2023

Sen. Gary Peters called the situation "horrifying."

My staff and I are closely tracking the horrifying shooting at Michigan State University and are in contact with local officials. I urge students and the East Lansing community to stay safe and follow guidance from law enforcement. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) February 14, 2023

A press conference is planned for 11 p.m. on campus.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond. pic.twitter.com/FIUligmEBC — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/URHdQFAQyR — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. pic.twitter.com/7imm32DhAA — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.