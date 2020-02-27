AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning this week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) started issuing newly-designed Texas driver's licenses, identification cards and license-to-carry cards to all Texans.

All of the cards will feature a new look with an updated design and enhanced security features. The DL/ID cards will also feature visible and discrete identifiers on the front. Previously-issued DLs are still valid until the expiration date listed on the card.

The new DL and ID cards will be made of polycarbonate material, which is more tamper-resistant and harder to reproduce. They will also feature laser engraving to provide an added layer of protection against alterations and forgeries.

As part of the new design, there will be an identifier on the front of the card for those who have a health condition that may hamper their ability to communicate with others. The new design will also identify veterans and disabled veterans, along with their branch of service on the front of the cards.

Additionally, the new card features meet the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators national standards.

As with all the DL and ID cards DPS has issued since early October 2016, the new cards will be REAL ID compliant, as noted by the gold star in the upper right corner.

Texans without a gold star on their current valid DL/ID card can visit Texas.gov/goldstar to check eligibility to renew early or request a duplicate card that’s REAL ID compliant.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, a valid passport, U.S. military ID or a REAL ID compliant driver license (one with the gold star) will be needed to travel on commercial airlines or enter federal facilities.

As part of the redesign, Texas License to Carry (LTC) Handgun cards will also debut a new look and new features, including laser engraving and a durable, tamper-resistant polycarbonate material.

To learn more about the new card design and features, visit the DPS website.