AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a shooting at an Austin La Quinta Inn off Interstate 35 and Highway 290.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 5800 block of North I-35 West Frontage Road.

During a press conference, police said the two people were transported to an area hospital after the shooting. One person died as a result of the injuries and another one was critically injured, according to Austin police.

A security guard who was working at the time told KVUE she heard multiple gunshots and saw one of the victims in pain in the hotel's parking lot. The guard also said the victim then made his way to the doors of the hotel to try and get inside but the doors were locked.

RAW: Security guard at Austin hotel shooting recalls what happened

Police are still seeking a suspect. If you have any information regarding this case, call Austin police at 512-472-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

