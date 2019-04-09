BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents in much of Southeast Texas are being asked to use alternate numbers to call police and fire departments in case of an emergency Wednesday morning.

The Beaumont Police Department is reporting that Orange, Hardin and Jefferson county's regional 911 system is down.

The Beaumont Police Department made a Facebook post about the issue at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Beaumont Police are asking those affected to use non-emergency numbers for each city or county.

Staff at 911 are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible according to the Facebook post.

Use these numbers...

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From Beaumont Police

There has been a disruption with the regional 911 system affecting Hardin, Jefferson, Orange county's, and all jurisdictions therein. Please use non-emergency numbers for each city or county. Regional staff are working diligently to get this resolved as soon as possible. The following is a list of non-emergency numbers:

Orange County / 409-883-2612

Hardin County / 409-246-5101

Jefferson County / 409-835-8668

Beaumont / 409-880-3901

Groves- Nederland -and Port Neches /

409- 723-1537

Port Arthur / 409-983-8600

Bridge City / 409-735-5028

Silsbee / 409-385-3714

Orange / 409-883-1026,

Pinehurst / 409-735-5028

Vidor / 409-769-4561.

We will keep you updated as soon as it is back up and running.