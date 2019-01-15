BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont school board is considering allowing three of its campuses to be run by charter schools.

The Beaumont Independent School District board will be considering the option at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

If approved the district will enter into an "SB1882 partnership" and allow two charter schools to run Fehl-Price and Jones-Clark Elementary Schools as well as Smith Middle School according to items on the meeting agenda.

Responsive Ed would run Fehl-Price Elementary School on the south side of the city according to the agenda item.

Phalen Leadership Academies would run Jones-Clark Elementary and Smith Middle Schools on the city's north side according to the agenda item.

The Texas Partnership act, Senate Bill 1882, was signed in 2017 and allows a district to partner with a "a State-Authorized Open-Enrollment Charter School in good standing" according to the act.

Some of the ways districts can use partnerships include "re-starting" a low-performing school, creating a new school and replicating successful schools according to TexasPartnership.org