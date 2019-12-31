CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Benny Martinez, a Latino civil rights leader who helped organize the Latino meeting with President John F. Kennedy has died at the age of 85.

His daughter Loretta Martinez Williams says Martinez died of natural causes in Olmito, Texas, after a long bout with several illnesses.

Martinez was born in Goliad, Texas, and went to segregated schools before his family moved to Houston. He served 18 months in the U.S. Army as a medic during the Korean War before making his way back to Houston where he would organize boycotts against businesses that refused to hire Mexican Americans.

He would later join the League of United Latin American Citizens and help raise money for Mexican Americans to pay their Texas "poll taxes."

Martinez and civil rights attorney John J. Herrera organized a LULAC gala for President Kennedy during his 1963 trip to Texas. The gala took place the night before Kennedy's assassination in Dallas. According to historians, the meeting was the first time a sitting president met with a Latino civil rights group.

