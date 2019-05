CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday morning, the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Emergency Service District 2 responded to a fire at Alibi Pub in Flour Bluff.

Officials said they were able to extinguish the flames shortly after arrival.

CCFD said there were about six people inside of the pub at the time but everyone evacuated and no one was injured.

Fire fighters say they do not know what caused the fire, but the case is still under investigation.