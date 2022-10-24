Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks, campaigns in Corpus Christi

Patrick discussed border security and delivered a message of appreciation for the 1,200 members of law enforcement at the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s campaign trail led him to Corpus Christi this week for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Conference at the American Bank Center.

The conference is held by members of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, a state agency that establishes and enforces ethical standards for Texas law enforcement, corrections and telecommunications personnel.

"I wanted to come down today just to thank them for what they do, brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day for Texas families," Patrick said. "I just wanted to let them know that Texas supports our law enforcement. We have their back because they have our back."

Patrick also made a stop by the Omni Hotel before the event to talk about some of his views on law enforcement, border security and his accomplishments in office.