SAN MARCOS, Texas — Days after San Marcos police identified a shooting suspect, the 23-year-old man has come forward and has been booked in Hays County Jail, the city said.

An-drew Stephen Jones turned himself in at 4 a.m. April 9, about four days after the shooting which happened at Uptown Square Apartments at 1354 Thorpe Lane. He is being held on a bond of $250,000.

At approximately 6:57 p.m. on April 5, San Marcos Police Department responded to the complex in connection to a report of a shooting. Multiple callers said a victim had been shot in the parking lot.

Officers arriving on the scene were able to administer first aid and apply several tourniquets to the shooting victim, identified as 21-year-old Nicholas Devone White. EMS arrived shortly after and White was transported to Seton Hays Medical Center where he died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace and his body was transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators began processing the scene and located several witnesses, one of which stated he was meeting White at the complex to buy drugs. While at the complex, White and the witness were confronted by the man witnesses described, who produced a handgun and shot White before fleeing in the silver SUV.

From witness descriptions and surveillance video at the entrance and exits of the complex, detectives put together leads. From the vehicle description, they were able to obtain a license plate that eventually led them to Jones.

Surveillance was conducted of Jones' residence at the Pointe San Marcos Apartments at 417 North Comanche Street. Several roommates were located away from the apartment and interviewed. Nearby residents in the complex were called and notified of the breaches and were evacuated safely.

