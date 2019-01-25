AUSTIN, Texas — The Secretary of State’s Office has discovered approximately 95,000 non-U.S. citizens have voter registration records in Texas.

The SOS says 58,000 of those identified by the Department of Public Safety have voted in one or more Texas elections.

“Every single instance of illegal voting threatens democracy in our state and deprives individual Texans of their voice," says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. "We’re honored to have partnered with the Texas Secretary of State’s office in the past on voter initiatives and we will spare no effort in assisting with these troubling cases. My Election Fraud Unit stands ready to investigate and prosecute crimes against the democratic process when needed. We have obtained a number of successful non-citizen voter fraud convictions, including prison sentences for Rosa Ortega in Tarrant County and Laura Garza in Montgomery County. And earlier this month, investigators from our office arrested Marites Curry, a non-citizen charged with illegal voting in Navarro County. Nothing is more vital to preserving our Constitution than the integrity of our voting process, and my office will do everything within its abilities to solidify trust in every election in the state of Texas. I applaud Secretary of State Whitley for his proactive work in safeguarding our elections.”

Texas law allows lawfully present non-citizens to obtain driver’s licenses by showing proof of lawful presence to DPS. However, only citizens are eligible to vote. Currently, state law does not require verification of a voter’s statement that they are a citizen.

From 2005-2017, the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted 97 individuals for numerous voter fraud violations. In 2018, Attorney General Paxton’s Election Fraud Unit – with assistance of a criminal justice grant from the governor’s office – prosecuted 33 people for a total of 97 election fraud violations.

In February 2018, Attorney General Paxton announced a significant voter fraud initiative and addressed key problems and policy areas related to election law.