HUNTSVILLE, Texas — An East Texas man is set to be the state's first execution of 2019 after losing a federal appeal in May 2018.

Blaine Keith Milam, 29, of Rusk County, is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, January 15, for the December 2008 sexual assault and beating death of 13-month-old Amora Carson. CBS19 will be on hand to witness the execution.

Milam, a registered sex offender, was convicted by a Montgomery County jury of capital murder and sentenced to death in May 2010.

Jesseca Bain Carson, Amora's mother and Milam's ex-fiance', received life in prison without the possibility of parole when she was found guilty of capital murder in April 2011. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. A Rusk County jury concluded Carson played a role in her daughter's death when she allowed her child to endure physical torture for 30 hours during an attempted exorcism at the hands of Milam. She is serving out her sentence at the Crain Unit in Gatesville.

Both Milam and Carson were 18-years-old when the horrific crime occurred,

On December 2, 2008, Milam and Carson called law enforcement to report Carson's daughter's death. According to the Houston Chronicle, the pair told officials they went to a pawn shop and came back to their trailer to find the child deceased.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the 23-pound child was stiff and in rigor.

The medical examiner ruled the child's death a homicide, due to multiple blunt-force injuries and possible strangulation.

The Houston Chronicle reports the child multiple human bite marks from head to toe, 18 rib fractures, bleeding under her scalp, a lacerated liver, fractures on the back of her head, a broken arm and leg and a bleeding blood vessel in her neck, which indicated possible strangulation.

An autopsy revealed the child had also been sexually assaulted, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Carson finally admitted she was in their trailer when Milam performed an "exorcism" on the child to rid her of the demons in her body. As a result of the “exorcism”, the child suffered innumerable injuries that led to her death.

Milam is currently being housed at the Polunksy Unity in Livingston as he awaits his execution.