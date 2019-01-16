An East Texas man, who is also a convicted sex offender, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for producing child porn in Texas and seven other states.

U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade sentenced Mark P. Barnwell, 36, of Whitehouse, on January 9, 2019, to 25 years for production of child pornography to be followed by 10 years for having committed the crimes while being a registered sex offender. Barnwell has also been ordered to remain on supervised release for the remainder of his life after he completes the 35-year prison term.

Mark P. Barnwell is shown in his 2016 Texas DPS Sex Offender Registry mugshot.

Texas Department of Public Safety

According to court documents and admissions made in court, Barnwell lived in a shed behind a relative’s house in Whitehouse. His victims included minor-aged girls, including 28 from Central Illinois communities, as well as victims from California, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

Barnwell entered a guilty plea on August 29, 2018. Barnwell admitted that while he was a registered sex offender, he exploited minors online by using false personas on Facebook. Barnwell controlled multiple female-presenting profiles which he used to contact female Facebook users, including minors, and advertised a modeling opportunity he claimed would pay up to thousands of dollars per photo shoot.

At Barnwell’s urging, the minors who accepted the offer then took and sent photographs to him which they believed were being produced for the purposes of a modeling portfolio. The minor victims believed they would be paid by cash, check or direct deposit once they completed the modeling portfolio process. At Barnwell’s explicit direction, the photographs taken by the minors progressed from various stages of undress to sexually suggestive and/or sexually explicit photographs of themselves.

Once he obtained compromising images, Barnwell threatened to injure the minor victims’ reputations and embarrass them by posting their nude pictures online if they failed to comply with his demands for additional images. In total, Barnwell used this scheme to obtain nude photographs from 43 minor victims located in nine judicial districts across eight states.

In addition to the videos and images related to sexual exploitation of children on Barnwell’s devices, law enforcement authorities found multiple videos captured by Barnwell, including several where he filmed up women’s skirts in public or attempted to do so, and a large number of videos where Barnwell surreptitiously filmed women using public bathrooms. Authorities also discovered what is believed to be the hidden camera he used to capture the videos.