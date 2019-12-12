HOUSTON — Houston Police Sgt. Chris Brewster will be laid to rest Thursday morning following last night's visitation.

Sgt. Brewster's body has been transported from the funeral home to Grace Church for today's service. You can view the full procession here.

The 32-year-old officer was shot and killed Saturday evening while responding to a domestic violence call in the East End. A suspect has been arrested and charged in his death.

Today's service will be open to the public.

Today's service will be open to the public.

Funeral Service:

Thursday, Dec. 12

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Grace Church Houston

14505 Gulf Fwy

Houston, TX 77034

Obituary:

Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster (32) of Houston, Texas, a Houston police sergeant, was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior on December 7, 2019 after passing from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Christopher Brewster was born on August 14, 1987 in Houston, Texas. He was the youngest of four children born to Lewis and Cindy Brewster. He was the youngest and only brother to his big sisters Renee, Ashley and Lindsay. He grew up in the Sagemont area in south Houston, and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Chris graduated from the Houston Police Department Academy in November 2010. In his nine years of service, he was assigned to Southeast Patrol, Gang Division, and Major Offenders Division. He promoted to Sergeant in February 2019 and was assigned to Eastside Patrol. Chris was also in the process of completing his Master’s degree.

Chris was wed to his loving wife, Bethany Elise Brewster, in 2014. They loved each other very much, and walked through life truly as best friends. Chris loved and served Bethany in a way that was a great testament to those around him. Chris was beloved by his friends, and meant the world to them. He was a man of strong character, and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was known for his unique personality and sense of humor. He was truly one-of-a-kind.

Chris is survived by his wife of five years, Bethany Elise Brewster, and his best dog buddy, Brienne. He is also survived by his parents Cynthia (Rentz) Brewster and Lewis Brewster and his three sisters: Renee (Brewster) Trager and her husband Damon Trager and his niece and nephew, Mya and Benett; Ashley (Brewster) Barrera and her husband Carlos and his nephew Tomás; and Lindsay Brewster.

The services for Sergeant Christopher Brewster will be held with the visitation taking place at Sagemont Church 11300 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77089 on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. His funeral service will be held at Grace Church Houston 14505 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 on December 12, 2019 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Assist The Officer Foundation – Houston, www.assisttheofficer.com.

