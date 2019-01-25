HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies have been hsopitalized following a major accident Friday afternoon.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at Homestead Road and Old Humble Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy is conscious and has a ruptured spleen and some head injuries. He is being treated for his injuries at Ben Taub Hospital.

The other deputy was transported to a northwest Houston hospital. Gonzalez said he has a broken wrist and possibly broken toes.

Gonzalez said both deputies were off duty and on motorcycles during the time of the crash.

Deputies are searching for the driver and a passenger in the other vehicle involved who ran from the scene. The Sheriff's Office released an image from surveillance camera showing the two suspects and asked anyone with information to call (713) 221-6000.