HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews responded to a tank fire in east Harris County believed to be caused by a lightning strike during overnight storms

The Crosby Fire Department say it happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday at a well site on Saralla Road north of Barbers Hill.

Three tanks small crude oil tanks containing a saltwater and oil mixture were involved.

Harris County and Houston Hazmat teams, Houston Fire, Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, Huffman Volunteer Fire Department and Sheldon Community Fire Rescue responded to assist with the fire.

The fire was extinguished just before 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: