WACO, Texas — After a week of tragedies, Magnolia Market announced it would donate its net profits from last weekend to the victims, families and communities impacted by shootings in Texas, Ohio, California and Mississippi.

RELATED: 22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend

RELATED: 9 killed in 30 seconds: Timeline of Dayton shooting

RELATED: Gunman posted online minutes before killing 3 at California festival

"Our hearts are breaking, and we feel the need to quickly offer whatever tangible support we can," the Waco business said.

Magnolia also scheduled a blood drive in Waco for all employees and Market visitors. An employee-only drive will be held Aug. 13.

Magnolia will team up with Carter BloodCare for a public blood drive Aug. 15. Donation trucks will be parked on 6th St. across from Silo Baking Co from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Magnolia publicist John Marsicano.

Donors will receive a treat from Silos Baking Co. and a 40% off in-store purchase voucher.

Marsicano said Waco blood banks had less than a three-day supplies of most blood types, and less than one day's worth of universal type O blood as of Wednesday.

The business also posted a Red Cross link to its website for anyone who wants to make their own donation.