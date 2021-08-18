34 migrants rescued from U-Haul truck in Refugio County

Deputies say all of the people in the trailer were dehydrated and suffering from heat exhaustion due to high temperatures and no ventilation.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Refugio County Sheriff's Office stopped a U-Haul truck with 34 migrants inside begging for help.

The sheriff's office said it received two 911 calls that said there was a U-Haul truck at a Stripes gas station, and the callers could hear cries for help and banging on the sides of the truck.

The migrants in the truck were all from various age groups and included some minors.