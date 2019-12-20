VICTORIA, Texas — According to Victoria County Sheriffs Office, a Senior Alert issued by the Texas Silver Alert Network for Diana Flowers was issued at 4:08 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

Flowers is described as a 70-year-old white female, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Flowers was last seen wearing a brown fleece hooded jacket, with black pants at 12:45 p.m. on December 20, at 3494 SW Moody in Victoria, Texas as she was walking northbound.

The Victoria County Sheriffs Office says the senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officials ask that anyone with any information regarding this missing senior should contact the Victoria County Sheriffs Office at 361-574-8040.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: