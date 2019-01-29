AUSTIN, Texas — A total of 4,025,176 Texas households could not afford basic needs in 2016, according to a press release by United Ways of Texas on Tuesday. Housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology were among the basic needs studied for the Texas ALICE Report.

The report tracked households in Texas during the Great Recession from 2007 to 2010, and on the road to recovery through 2016. The findings were calculated with compiled data from individual counties and municipals, and the U.S. Census.

According to the release, the Federal Poverty Line calculation was previously used to determine how many households across the country were struggling. The Texas ALICE Report reflects present-day income levels and expenses that proves the number of residents struggling, and why.

Child care is the greatest expense for families in the Lone Star State, with an average monthly cost of $995 to care for two children, according to the release.

The report also calculated a Household Survival Budget, which found the average budget for a family of four is $52,956, according to the release. The federally recognized family poverty level stands at $24,300.

With 62-percent of all jobs in the state paying less than $20 per hour, low-wage jobs continue to dominate the work force, according to the release. In turn, more contract work and on-demand jobs have increased job instability.

Specifically in McLennan County, financial security is not possible for many residents, Barbara Mosacchio, United Way of Waco-McLennan County CEO, said.

"Their needs often fall through the cracks and out of range of community awareness and effort," Mosacchio said.

The Texas ALICE Report sheds light on Texas workers who earn enough to exceed the Federal Poverty Line but earn too much money to receive most public assistance, according to the release.

"ALICE tells the story of these ‘working poor’ individuals and families," Mosacchio said. "We are proud to partner to use ALICE to tell their story and affect systemic and actionable change.”