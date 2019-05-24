HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple vehicles were involved in a major rollover crash in northwest Harris County on Friday morning, deputies said.

The crash happened on Stuebner Airline north of Louetta before 10 a.m., according to the Precinct 4 Deputy Constable's Office.

Views from Air 11 showed a red car rolled off the roadway and onto another vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The collision also took out a utility pole, dropping power lines on multiple vehicles, including a black pickup truck stopped in the road.

EMS is on the scene treating multiple patients, according to deputy constables.

Rollover crash on Stuebner

Pct 4

CenterPoint has also been contacted to shut off power to the lines and begin repairs in the area.

