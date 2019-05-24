HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple vehicles were involved in a major rollover crash in northwest Harris County on Friday morning, deputies said.
The crash happened on Stuebner Airline north of Louetta before 10 a.m., according to the Precinct 4 Deputy Constable's Office.
Views from Air 11 showed a red car rolled off the roadway and onto another vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The collision also took out a utility pole, dropping power lines on multiple vehicles, including a black pickup truck stopped in the road.
EMS is on the scene treating multiple patients, according to deputy constables.
CenterPoint has also been contacted to shut off power to the lines and begin repairs in the area.
