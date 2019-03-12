SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio resident is $1 million richer after claiming the winning prize from the 'Million Dollar Jackpot' scratch ticket game.

According to a release from the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Wal-Mart Supercenter located at 510 Kitty Hawk Road in Universal City.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, so there's still a chance that you could be the next $1 million winner.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.39.