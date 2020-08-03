HOUSTON — A Coastal Bend icon was honored in a big way over at the Houston rodeo which is very fitting that on this International Women's Day.

Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla Perez, la reina de cumbia, was officially inducted into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame.

According to Houston Rodeo officials, Selena is the first Latina artist and second woman inducted into the elite group.

Selena performed at the Houston Rodeo 3 consecutive times, including her last one in the Astrodome in 1995, setting an all-time attendance record.

