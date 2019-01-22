HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver suffering from a gunshot wound passed out and then crashed into a Spring ISD school bus Tuesday morning, deputies say.

A school district spokeswoman says the 10 students on the bus were on their way to Spring Early College Academy, but neither the students nor the bus driver were hurt.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. along FM 1960 near Rolling Creek, about a mile west of I-45.

Shot driver crashes into bus

Air 11/ KHOU

Views from Air 11 show the shooting victim was in a white BMW sedan when he crashed into the front of the school bus in the intersection.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the man may have been wounded earlier at a nearby apartment complex on Bammelwood. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Shortly after 8 a.m. the school bus and wrecked BMW were moved from the scene, and the roadway reopened.

The shooting remains under investigation.