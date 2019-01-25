HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The suspected driver in a crash that injured two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies Friday has been arrested.

Nathan Macklin Robinson Jr., 22, faces two charges of failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury.

The crash between a car and the two off-duty deputies on motorcycles happened Friday at Homestead Road and Old Humble Road.

HCSO identified the injured deputies as Jeremy Thomas and Sgt. Chris Garza. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one deputy is conscious and has a ruptured spleen and some head injuries. He is being treated for his injuries at Ben Taub Hospital.

The other deputy was transported to a northwest Houston hospital. Gonzalez said he has a broken wrist and possibly broken toes.

Deputies found and arrested the driver who they said ran from the scene. They are still looking for the passenger in the vehicle.

HCSO released an image from surveillance camera showing the two suspects and asked anyone with information to call (713) 221-6000.