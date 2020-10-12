Texas Education Agency pauses 'A-F' school ratings for 2020-2021 year

The STAAR test will proceed for the 2020-21 school year in order to provide critically important information about individual student learning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency is pausing letter ratings for schools for the current year due to COVID-19 disruptions, the agency announced Thursday.

The STAAR test, however, will proceed "in order to provide critically important information about individual student learning that teachers and parents can use to help students grow."

The TEA said it is important that students take the STAAR test this year so schools and parents can see how individual students are performing. However, the test will not be used for accountability purposes this year.

For those schools that incorporate STAAR results into teacher evaluations, TEA is providing flexibility to allow them to remove that component this school year.



“The last nine months have been some of the most disruptive of our lives. The challenges have been especially pronounced for our parents, teachers, and students. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff in our schools this year while working to ensure students grow academically,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

“The issuance of A-F ratings for schools has proven to be a valuable tool to support continuous improvement for our students, allowing educators, parents, and the general public to better identify and expand efforts that are working for kids," Morath said. "But the pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth. As a result, we will not issue A-F ratings this school year,” added Morath.

School systems are required to make STAAR available to every eligible student. The test will be administered on school campuses across the state or at other secure alternative testing sites.

STAAR will continue to be administered only in secure environments to ensure the results remain valid and reliable, TEA said.

