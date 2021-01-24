5-year Texas Homeland Security plan draws on pandemic experience to protect Texans

Gov. Greg Abbott released the 2021-2025 plan on Friday. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen throughout the goals and background.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan (THSSP) for 2021-25. In the opening letter, Abbott assures Texans the plan draws from the COVID-19 pandemic experience.

The year 2020 and the word "unprecedented" go hand-in-hand. The coronavirus pandemic brought unique challenges to Texas and the U.S. To start, personal protective equipment was in short supply, followed closely by a shortage of accurate testing for COVID-19. Now 10 months after the virus was declared a pandemic, vaccine distribution has brought many questions.

The 2021-25 THSSP draws on the experience of the pandemic to protect Texans in the future. Prior to this plan, Abbott laid out the foundation of it in the 2015-20 plan. The plan called on State agencies to develop improved communications and strategies to protect Texas residents from all sorts of threats: terrorism, cyberattacks and pandemics.

When Abbott and state agencies developed the 2015-20 plan, the most recent pandemic experience was H1N1 of 2009 and ebola of 2014. The COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed both and strained resources, forcing cities to open field hospitals and requiring medical personnel to cover shifts they are not as qualified for.

In the 2021-25 plan, Abbott lays out five goals:

Prevent terrorist attacks and organized criminal activity in Texas

Reduce the State's vulnerability to terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters

Minimize the impact of terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters through proactive mitigation planning and programs

Increase the capability of the State's response system to minimize damage and loss of life from terrorist and criminal attacks and natural and technological disasters

Ensure rapid, effective and comprehensive community recovery following terrorist or criminal attacks and natural or technological disasters

Goals 2, 4 and 5 are where a pandemic comes into play. The "State's response system" refers to, among other things, public and private hospitals and other health care players. In Goal 2, Abbott calls out the pandemic to "underscore the importance of supply chain resilience." Early in the pandemic, Texas relied on supply chains for masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators for people on the front lines and those diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Goal 5, "Community Recovery" includes working with local jurisdictions to protect critical infrastructure, public health and housing, for example.

Each goal also comes with associated "Priority Actions" similar to the 2015-20 plan. Right now, the 2021-25 plan is just that: a plan. It will be up to Abbott and state agencies to work with experts in each field to determine the best route to achieving the goals laid out above using the priority actions.