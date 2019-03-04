ALLEN, Texas — It was a massive raid in an All-American town. A tip led to the biggest ICE raid in a decade, and it happened here in North Texas.

Immigration and Customs officials pulled more than 250 people from buses outside an electronics repair shop in Allen Wednesday. From WFAA’s chopper, you could see ICE agents taking people into custody at the back of the CVE Technology Group on Enterprise Boulevard.

Those arrested are accused of using fake IDs. ICE had been tipped off that business was hiring undocumented immigrants and had been investigating for about a year. It was such a large operation that it took around 200 agents to carry out.

They take jobs away from U.S. citizens and legal residents, and they create an atmosphere poised for exploiting their illegal workforce,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger with the Homeland Security Department.

As people were being pulled from buses, they were asked several times if they had children and if they were the only ones who took care of them. They were given food, medical attention and access to attorney.

WFAA's Marie Saavedra is following this story. Watch for her report tonight at 10 p.m.

Officials provided a 24-hour toll-free hotline for family members to locate any of the people who were arrested: 1-888-351-4024.

Watch the full news conference from ICE officials:

WFAA









