JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: 12News previously received incorrect information reporting the child who died was a girl. Texas DPS confirmed the child was a boy.

A toddler died in a rear end crash in Jefferson County Monday morning.

The accident happened on TX 124 near Smith Road around 6:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14. after a 2005 Toyota sedan hit a dump truck stopped and waiting to make a left turn off the road onto a driveway, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

Terea McEachern, 60, of Beaumont, was the driver of the Toyota. She was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital with serious injuries. Her two year old granddson was also taken to St. Elizabeth's with critical injuries. The toddler was pronounced deceased at the hospital by emergency room personnel.

The child was not properly secured in her car seat, Davis said.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the accident.

Texas DPS is still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

Sergeant Stephanie Davis